Carnegie Dev
(OTCPK:CDJM)
0.85
00
At close: May 11
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 2.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 46.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap39.3M
P/E1700
50d Avg. Price0.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Carnegie Dev (OTC:CDJM), Key Statistics

Carnegie Dev (OTC: CDJM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
39.6M
Trailing P/E
1700
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
1700
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
657.75
Price / Book (mrq)
62.89
Price / EBITDA
1605.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
1435.44
Earnings Yield
0.06%
Price change 1 M
27.87
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.09
Beta
0.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.01
Tangible Book value per share
0.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
640.3K
Total Assets
1.3M
Total Liabilities
640.3K
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
85%
EBIT Margin
88.12%
EBITDA Margin
88.12%
Operating Margin
88.28%