CardieX Ltd is a global health technology company, developing solutions for health disorders. Its AtCor Medical division develops medical devices for measuring arterial stiffness and central blood pressure waveforms based on its patented SphygmoCor technology. It also develops and licenses its Arty platform consisting of physiological and health analytics for wearable devices. It reports in a single segment being sales of cardiovascular devices and services to hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies. The company has three reportable segments by geographic area namely the Americas includes, global pharmaceutical trials business, Europe includes, the Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific includes, Asia & Australia/New Zealand.