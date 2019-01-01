ñol

Ayurcann Holdings Corp
(OTC:CDCLF)
0.1256
00
At close: Jan 20

Ayurcann Holdings Corp (OTC:CDCLF), Dividends

Ayurcann Holdings Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ayurcann Holdings Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ayurcann Holdings Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ayurcann Holdings Corp (CDCLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own Ayurcann Holdings Corp (CDCLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next Ayurcann Holdings Corp (CDCLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ayurcann Holdings Corp (OTC:CDCLF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

