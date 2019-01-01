Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$12.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Codiak BioSciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Codiak BioSciences Questions & Answers
When is Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) reporting earnings?
Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)?
The Actual EPS was $-12.83, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Codiak BioSciences’s (NASDAQ:CDAK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $954K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
