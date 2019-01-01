Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting CDAK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 211.28% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Codiak BioSciences maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Codiak BioSciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Codiak BioSciences was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $8.00. The current price Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) is trading at is $2.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
