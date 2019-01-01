QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc operates as a bank. It offers services such as checking, savings, loans, online banking, mobile banking, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Citizens Commerce Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Commerce (CCVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Commerce (OTCPK: CCVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Commerce's (CCVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Commerce (CCVS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Commerce (CCVS)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Commerce (OTCPK: CCVS) is $8.7001 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 20:07:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Commerce (CCVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens Commerce.

Q

When is Citizens Commerce (OTCPK:CCVS) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Commerce (CCVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Commerce (CCVS) operate in?

A

Citizens Commerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.