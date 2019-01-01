ñol

Churchill Capital
(NYSE:CCV)
9.80
-0.01[-0.10%]
At close: May 27
9.81
0.0100[0.10%]
After Hours: 8:19AM EDT

Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCV), Dividends

Churchill Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Churchill Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.25

Last Dividend

Feb 27, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Churchill Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Churchill Capital (CCV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on March 16, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Churchill Capital (CCV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital (CCV). The last dividend payout was on March 16, 2015 and was $0.31

Q
How much per share is the next Churchill Capital (CCV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Churchill Capital (CCV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on March 16, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCV)?
A

Churchill Capital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Churchill Capital (CCV) was $0.31 and was paid out next on March 16, 2015.

