There is no Press for this Ticker
Care2Com Inc is a social enterprise. It operates social network of over 40 million citizen activists, nonprofits and mission based brands. The company provides hands-on advice and training for activists, with live video training sessions and a vast library of expert advice. Geographically, the company has presence in UK, Australia, Germany, and Canada.

Care2Com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Care2Com (CCTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Care2Com (OTCGM: CCTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Care2Com's (CCTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Care2Com.

Q

What is the target price for Care2Com (CCTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Care2Com

Q

Current Stock Price for Care2Com (CCTM)?

A

The stock price for Care2Com (OTCGM: CCTM) is $1.5 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 17:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Care2Com (CCTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Care2Com.

Q

When is Care2Com (OTCGM:CCTM) reporting earnings?

A

Care2Com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Care2Com (CCTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Care2Com.

Q

What sector and industry does Care2Com (CCTM) operate in?

A

Care2Com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.