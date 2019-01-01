Clean Coal Technologies (OTC:CCTCD), Quotes and News Summary

Clean Coal Technologies Inc is a US-based coal technology company engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. It owns patented technology that uses controlled heat to extract and capture pollutants and moisture from low-rank coal, transforming it into a cleaner-burning, more energy-efficient fuel before combustion. The company's developed processes in its intellectual property portfolio comprise Pristine, which is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a high-efficiency, cleaner thermal coal; Pristine-M, which is a low-cost coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate 100% of the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.