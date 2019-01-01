ñol

Consensus Cloud Solutions
(NASDAQ:CCSI)
49.20
-0.03[-0.06%]
At close: May 27
49.20
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low48.89 - 50.29
52 Week High/Low34.81 - 69.31
Open / Close49.46 / 49.2
Float / Outstanding13.3M / 20M
Vol / Avg.59K / 76.4K
Mkt Cap983.5M
P/E9.81
50d Avg. Price54.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.94
Total Float13.3M

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI), Key Statistics

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ: CCSI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.7B
Trailing P/E
9.81
Forward P/E
9.06
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.76
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
4.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.46
Earnings Yield
10.19%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-15.7
Tangible Book value per share
-35.57
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
929.3M
Total Assets
615.3M
Total Liabilities
929.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.61
Gross Margin
83.39%
Net Margin
20.57%
EBIT Margin
42.92%
EBITDA Margin
46.99%
Operating Margin
42.73%