QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Coal Energy
(OTCPK:CCOZF)
0.9272
0.1644[21.56%]
At close: May 27
0.93
0.0028[0.30%]
After Hours: 7:19AM EDT
Day High/Low0.93 - 0.95
52 Week High/Low0.52 - 0.95
Open / Close0.95 / 0.93
Float / Outstanding- / 13.3B
Vol / Avg.1.8K / 3.5K
Mkt Cap12.3B
P/E5.01
50d Avg. Price0.81
Div / Yield0.05/5.09%
Payout Ratio10.65
EPS0.51
Total Float-

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF), Key Statistics

China Coal Energy (OTC: CCOZF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19.9B
Trailing P/E
5.01
Forward P/E
4.85
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.01
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.34
Price / Book (mrq)
0.68
Price / EBITDA
2.34
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.78
Earnings Yield
19.95%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.01
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.37
Tangible Book value per share
0.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
184.9B
Total Assets
338B
Total Liabilities
184.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.93
Gross Margin
24.03%
Net Margin
11%
EBIT Margin
20.88%
EBITDA Margin
20.88%
Operating Margin
18.81%