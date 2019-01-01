QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
CCOM Group Inc is engaged in the business of distributing heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC). In addition, it also distributes whole-house generators, climate control systems, plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, and other parts and accessories. The company primarily serves contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. It derives most of the revenue from a shipment of products to the final customer of various sectors.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CCOM Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCOM Group (CCOMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCOM Group (OTCPK: CCOMP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CCOM Group's (CCOMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CCOM Group.

Q

What is the target price for CCOM Group (CCOMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CCOM Group

Q

Current Stock Price for CCOM Group (CCOMP)?

A

The stock price for CCOM Group (OTCPK: CCOMP) is $1.65 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCOM Group (CCOMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCOM Group.

Q

When is CCOM Group (OTCPK:CCOMP) reporting earnings?

A

CCOM Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CCOM Group (CCOMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCOM Group.

Q

What sector and industry does CCOM Group (CCOMP) operate in?

A

CCOM Group is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.