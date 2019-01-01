ñol

CCOM Gr
(OTC:CCOM)
2.68
00
At close: May 2
1.98
-0.7000[-26.12%]
After Hours: 8:15AM EDT

CCOM Gr (OTC:CCOM), Key Statistics

CCOM Gr (OTC: CCOM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.6M
Trailing P/E
4.25
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.22
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
3.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
23.51%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
19M
Total Assets
42.1M
Total Liabilities
19M
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.94
Gross Margin
27.89%
Net Margin
10.85%
EBIT Margin
12.3%
EBITDA Margin
12.77%
Operating Margin
5.1%