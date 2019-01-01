QQQ
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc is a Japanese soft drinks manufacturer, which operates through licensing agreements with The Coca-Cola Company based in the United States. It functions through two business segments, namely The Cold Beverage segment and The Healthcare and Skincare segment. The Cold Beverage segment by far accounts for most of the company's revenue generating operations. It represents the manufacture and sale of beverages such as sports drinks, tea beverages, sparkling beverages and mineral water. Its secondary business is carried out through the Healthcare and Skincare segment which produces and sells health food and cosmetics.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (OTCPK: CCOJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan's (CCOJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan.

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJF)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (OTCPK: CCOJF) is $12.3325 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:51:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan.

Q

When is Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (OTCPK:CCOJF) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan (CCOJF) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.