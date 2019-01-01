QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Connected IO Ltd develops wireless products for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. The company provides embedded product engineering, software development, and industrial design services to product and technology companies in select market segments. Its product profile includes drones, wireless LAN, Employment terminals, Robotics, Kiosks, Vending machines, and others. It is focused on sales and marketing of the Group's products and further product development The Group is in the business of providing certain hardware including routers, cellular enabled products and other related hardware products. The Group generates revenue largely in the United States of America.

Connected IO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Connected IO (CCNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Connected IO (OTCPK: CCNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Connected IO's (CCNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Connected IO.

Q

What is the target price for Connected IO (CCNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Connected IO

Q

Current Stock Price for Connected IO (CCNNF)?

A

The stock price for Connected IO (OTCPK: CCNNF) is $

Q

Does Connected IO (CCNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Connected IO.

Q

When is Connected IO (OTCPK:CCNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Connected IO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Connected IO (CCNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Connected IO.

Q

What sector and industry does Connected IO (CCNNF) operate in?

A

Connected IO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.