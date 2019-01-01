QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Code Chain New Continent Ltd focuses its business on two segments: coal wholesales and sales of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scrap (Rong Hai); and mobile game development, Internet of Things (IoT), and electronic tokens (Wuge). It derives maximum revenues from the Rong Hai segment through the sale of Fuel materials.

Code Chain New Continent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Code Chain New Continent (CCNCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Code Chain New Continent (OTC: CCNCW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Code Chain New Continent's (CCNCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Code Chain New Continent.

Q

What is the target price for Code Chain New Continent (CCNCW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Code Chain New Continent

Q

Current Stock Price for Code Chain New Continent (CCNCW)?

A

The stock price for Code Chain New Continent (OTC: CCNCW) is $0.0697 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:43:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Code Chain New Continent (CCNCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Chain New Continent.

Q

When is Code Chain New Continent (OTC:CCNCW) reporting earnings?

A

Code Chain New Continent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Code Chain New Continent (CCNCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Code Chain New Continent.

Q

What sector and industry does Code Chain New Continent (CCNCW) operate in?

A

Code Chain New Continent is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTC.