Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$7.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$15.5M
Earnings History
Code Chain New Continent Questions & Answers
When is Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) reporting earnings?
Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Code Chain New Continent’s (NASDAQ:CCNC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
