QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Code Chain New Continent
(NASDAQ:CCNC)
0.65
0.005[0.78%]
At close: May 27
0.67
0.0200[3.08%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low0.64 - 0.68
52 Week High/Low0.52 - 3.2
Open / Close0.64 / 0.65
Float / Outstanding29M / 38.4M
Vol / Avg.61.7K / 111.8K
Mkt Cap25M
P/E8.13
50d Avg. Price0.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.22
Total Float29M

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC), Dividends

Code Chain New Continent issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Code Chain New Continent generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Code Chain New Continent Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Chain New Continent.

Q
What date did I need to own Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Chain New Continent.

Q
How much per share is the next Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Chain New Continent.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Chain New Continent.

