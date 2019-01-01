CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.940
Quarterly Revenue
$324.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$324.1M
Earnings History
CMC Materials Questions & Answers
When is CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) reporting earnings?
CMC Materials (CCMP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.81, which missed the estimate of $0.85.
What were CMC Materials’s (NASDAQ:CCMP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $128M, which beat the estimate of $122.2M.
