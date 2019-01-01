Vertical Capital Income Fund
(NYSE:CCIF)
$8.31
0.36[4.53%]
Last update: 8:05AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$8.31
0[0.00%]
Open7.880Close7.940
Vol / Avg.29.595K / 57.286KMkt Cap96.904M
Day Range7.880 - 7.98052 Wk Range7.600 - 9.190

Vertical Capital Income Stock (NYSE:CCIF) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming Vertical Capital Income Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Vertical Capital Income. Vertical Capital Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield (Forward)

15.0%

Annual Dividend

$0.839
No Data
Q

When does Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

What date did I need to own Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

How much per share is the next Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

What is the dividend yield for Vertical Capital Income (NYSE:CCIF)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

Why is Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for Vertical Capital Income.

Q

Is Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the Vertical Capital Income (CCIF) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse dividends on all stocks.

