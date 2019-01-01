QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Consumer Capital Group Inc is a US based company engaged in internet financing services. It provides financial advisory service for micro and small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs). It is engaged in two core businesses including microfinancing and financial advisory service. It operates its business through its variable interest entity, America Arki Network Service Beijing Co., Ltd,and Arki (Tianjin) Capital Management Partnership, a wealth management firm.

Consumer Capital Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consumer Capital Group (CCGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consumer Capital Group (OTC: CCGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Consumer Capital Group's (CCGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consumer Capital Group.

Q

What is the target price for Consumer Capital Group (CCGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consumer Capital Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Consumer Capital Group (CCGN)?

A

The stock price for Consumer Capital Group (OTC: CCGN) is $0.945 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 15:41:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Consumer Capital Group (CCGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Consumer Capital Group.

Q

When is Consumer Capital Group (OTC:CCGN) reporting earnings?

A

Consumer Capital Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consumer Capital Group (CCGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consumer Capital Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Consumer Capital Group (CCGN) operate in?

A

Consumer Capital Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.