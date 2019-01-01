QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
China Shanshui Cement Group Ltd is a cement producer in China. The company manufactures and sells cement, clinker, and concrete in several provinces of China. Its geographic segments include Shandong Province which contributes to the majority of revenue and several other provinces of China that include Northeastern China, Shanxi Province, and Xinjiang Region. Its products are used for national key projects, railways, highways, airports, real estates and other infrastructure construction and exported to more than 60 countries and other international markets.

China Shanshui Cement Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Shanshui Cement Gr (CCGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Shanshui Cement Gr (OTCPK: CCGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Shanshui Cement Gr's (CCGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Shanshui Cement Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Shanshui Cement Gr (CCGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Shanshui Cement Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Shanshui Cement Gr (CCGLF)?

A

The stock price for China Shanshui Cement Gr (OTCPK: CCGLF) is $0.25 last updated Tue Apr 27 2021 13:36:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Shanshui Cement Gr (CCGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Shanshui Cement Gr.

Q

When is China Shanshui Cement Gr (OTCPK:CCGLF) reporting earnings?

A

China Shanshui Cement Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Shanshui Cement Gr (CCGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Shanshui Cement Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Shanshui Cement Gr (CCGLF) operate in?

A

China Shanshui Cement Gr is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.