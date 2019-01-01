QQQ
C&C Group PLC manufactures cider and other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water. The company's brands include Bulmers, Tennet's, Magners, Heverlee, Woodchuck, Hornsby's, Gaymers, Blackthorn, Tipperary, Finches, and Others. C&C also has distribution rights for numerous global brands owned by other companies. Its geographical segments are Ireland, Great Britain, and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Great Britain.

C&C Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C&C Group (CCGGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C&C Group (OTC: CCGGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C&C Group's (CCGGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C&C Group.

Q

What is the target price for C&C Group (CCGGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C&C Group

Q

Current Stock Price for C&C Group (CCGGY)?

A

The stock price for C&C Group (OTC: CCGGY) is $9.98 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 19:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C&C Group (CCGGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2012.

Q

When is C&C Group (OTC:CCGGY) reporting earnings?

A

C&C Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C&C Group (CCGGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C&C Group.

Q

What sector and industry does C&C Group (CCGGY) operate in?

A

C&C Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.