Chase
(AMEX:CCF)
78.97
-0.87[-1.09%]
At close: May 27
79.67
0.7000[0.89%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low78.91 - 80.49
52 Week High/Low76.96 - 119
Open / Close80.49 / 79.24
Float / Outstanding7.5M / 9.5M
Vol / Avg.13.7K / 19.3K
Mkt Cap747.8M
P/E17.23
50d Avg. Price85
Div / Yield1/1.26%
Payout Ratio21.74
EPS0.96
Total Float7.5M

Chase (AMEX:CCF), Key Statistics

Chase (AMEX: CCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
641.8M
Trailing P/E
17.23
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
16.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.44
Price / Book (mrq)
2.12
Price / EBITDA
10.08
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.65
Earnings Yield
5.81%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.71
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
37.31
Tangible Book value per share
22.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
53.5M
Total Assets
406.8M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
36.57%
Net Margin
12.26%
EBIT Margin
16.84%
EBITDA Margin
22.17%
Operating Margin
16.54%