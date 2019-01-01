Chase (AMEX:CCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 7
EPS
$0.990
Quarterly Revenue
$74M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$74M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Chase using advanced sorting and filters.
Chase Questions & Answers
When is Chase (AMEX:CCF) reporting earnings?
Chase (CCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chase (AMEX:CCF)?
The Actual EPS was $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Chase’s (AMEX:CCF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $64.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
