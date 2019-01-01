ñol

Chase (AMEX:CCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Chase reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 7

EPS

$0.990

Quarterly Revenue

$74M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$74M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Chase using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Chase Questions & Answers

Q
When is Chase (AMEX:CCF) reporting earnings?
A

Chase (CCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 7, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Chase (AMEX:CCF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Chase’s (AMEX:CCF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $64.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

