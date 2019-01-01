QQQ
Columbus Community Bank is engaged in providing banking products & services to individuals and businesses located in Columbus & surrounding counties. It offers personal account, business accounts, online banking, & lending services.

Columbus Community Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbus Community Bank (CCBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbus Community Bank (OTCEM: CCBK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Columbus Community Bank's (CCBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Columbus Community Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Columbus Community Bank (CCBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Columbus Community Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbus Community Bank (CCBK)?

A

The stock price for Columbus Community Bank (OTCEM: CCBK) is $3 last updated Mon Apr 07 2014 19:12:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Columbus Community Bank (CCBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Columbus Community Bank.

Q

When is Columbus Community Bank (OTCEM:CCBK) reporting earnings?

A

Columbus Community Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Columbus Community Bank (CCBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbus Community Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbus Community Bank (CCBK) operate in?

A

Columbus Community Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.