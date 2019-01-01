ñol

Chemours
(NYSE:CC)
44.025
0.855[1.98%]
At close: May 27
43.99
-0.0350[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low42.57 - 44
52 Week High/Low22.56 - 44
Open / Close43.05 / 43.99
Float / Outstanding137.7M / 155.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 2M
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E9.86
50d Avg. Price35.58
Div / Yield1/2.27%
Payout Ratio22.42
EPS1.46
Total Float137.7M

Chemours (NYSE:CC), Key Statistics

Chemours (NYSE: CC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.6B
Trailing P/E
9.86
Forward P/E
9.32
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.1
Price / Book (mrq)
5.87
Price / EBITDA
5.49
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.2
Earnings Yield
10.14%
Price change 1 M
1.33
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
2.42
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.5
Tangible Book value per share
6.81
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.4B
Total Assets
7.5B
Total Liabilities
6.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.44
Gross Margin
27.55%
Net Margin
13.27%
EBIT Margin
18.2%
EBITDA Margin
22.39%
Operating Margin
17.8%