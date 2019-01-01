Canadian Western Bank (OTC:CBWBF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK: CBWBF) was reported by CIBC on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting CBWBF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.14% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK: CBWBF) was provided by CIBC, and Canadian Western Bank upgraded their outperformer rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Canadian Western Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Canadian Western Bank was filed on March 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $34.00 to $38.00. The current price Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) is trading at is $24.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
