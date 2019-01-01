China National Building Material Co Ltd a state-owned building material holding company. Its reportable segments are Cement segment which includes production and sale of cement, Concrete segment includes Production and sale of concrete, New Materials segment comprises of Production and sale of glass fiber, composite and lightweight building materials, and Engineering Services includes Provision of engineering services to glass and cement manufacturers and equipment procurement, and others segment comprises Merchandise trading business and others. The company operates in China, Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Americas, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from china.