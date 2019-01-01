|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNBM Co (OTCPK: CBUMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CNBM Co.
There is no analysis for CNBM Co
The stock price for CNBM Co (OTCPK: CBUMF) is $1.16 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 17:10:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CNBM Co.
CNBM Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CNBM Co.
CNBM Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.