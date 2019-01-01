QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Cashbuild Ltd is a South Africa-based company that is engaged in the retailing of building materials and associated products. The firm primarily operates stores in South Africa and the neighboring countries of Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, and Malawi through its subsidiaries. Its stores are mostly located in towns, as well as townships, rural areas, and metropolitan settings. Cashbuild's products include cement, roofing, openings, timber, bricks, decorative, plumbing, hardware, ceilings, electrical, and tools. A sizable amount of its products are cement-related. The firm's customers include home-builders, contractors, farmers, traders and construction companies, as well as government-related infrastructure developers.

Cashbuild Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cashbuild (CBUDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cashbuild (OTCPK: CBUDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cashbuild's (CBUDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cashbuild.

Q

What is the target price for Cashbuild (CBUDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cashbuild

Q

Current Stock Price for Cashbuild (CBUDY)?

A

The stock price for Cashbuild (OTCPK: CBUDY) is $21.98 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 15:43:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cashbuild (CBUDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cashbuild.

Q

When is Cashbuild (OTCPK:CBUDY) reporting earnings?

A

Cashbuild does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cashbuild (CBUDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cashbuild.

Q

What sector and industry does Cashbuild (CBUDY) operate in?

A

Cashbuild is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.