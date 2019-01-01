Cashbuild Ltd is a South Africa-based company that is engaged in the retailing of building materials and associated products. The firm primarily operates stores in South Africa and the neighboring countries of Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, and Malawi through its subsidiaries. Its stores are mostly located in towns, as well as townships, rural areas, and metropolitan settings. Cashbuild's products include cement, roofing, openings, timber, bricks, decorative, plumbing, hardware, ceilings, electrical, and tools. A sizable amount of its products are cement-related. The firm's customers include home-builders, contractors, farmers, traders and construction companies, as well as government-related infrastructure developers.