CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CBTX
CBTX Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting CBTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.69% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and CBTX downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CBTX, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CBTX was filed on January 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CBTX (CBTX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price CBTX (CBTX) is trading at is $28.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
