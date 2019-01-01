QQQ
Citizens B & T Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. It provides banking services. Its services include online banking & bill pay, estatements, telephone banking, mobile banking, mortgages & debit card services. It also provides loan for commercial, real estate & credit card services.

Citizens B & T Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens B & T Holdings (CBTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens B & T Holdings (OTCEM: CBTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Citizens B & T Holdings's (CBTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens B & T Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens B & T Holdings (CBTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens B & T Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens B & T Holdings (CBTH)?

A

The stock price for Citizens B & T Holdings (OTCEM: CBTH) is $15.5 last updated Mon Jun 29 2015 14:17:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens B & T Holdings (CBTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens B & T Holdings.

Q

When is Citizens B & T Holdings (OTCEM:CBTH) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens B & T Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens B & T Holdings (CBTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens B & T Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens B & T Holdings (CBTH) operate in?

A

Citizens B & T Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.