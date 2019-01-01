QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Central Bancshares Inc (Texas) is a United States based bank holding company. It offers personal banking, business banking, and virtual banking services. Personal banking services include a provision of savings accounts, financial services, loans, and mortgage services. Other services provided by the bank includes business savings services, treasury management, factoring services, mortgage wholesale, online banking, mobile banking services, mobile deposit and other services.

Central Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Bancshares (CBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Bancshares (OTCEM: CBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Bancshares's (CBSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Central Bancshares (CBSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Bancshares (CBSI)?

A

The stock price for Central Bancshares (OTCEM: CBSI) is $7974 last updated Thu Jan 17 2013 20:13:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Bancshares (CBSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bancshares.

Q

When is Central Bancshares (OTCEM:CBSI) reporting earnings?

A

Central Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Bancshares (CBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Bancshares (CBSI) operate in?

A

Central Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.