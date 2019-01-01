The Commercial Bank provides wholesale and retail banking services through its domestic network of branches, and Islamic banking services through subsidiaries across the Middle East. Its operating segments are wholesale banking; retail banking; others; and international and strategic investments. Over half its revenue comes from the wholesale banking segment, which provides commercial and investment banking services to business enterprises. Its second-leading segment is retail banking, which provides all conventional banking services. Commercial Bank was one of the first banks in Qatar to introduce a contactless payment ecosystem. The company operates in over 30 countries (including subsidiaries), with the vast majority of its revenue generated in Qatar and the Middle East.