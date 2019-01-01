ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Fuss Brands
(OTCPK:CBPID)
$2.45
At close: Aug 4

Fuss Brands (OTC:CBPID), Quotes and News Summary

Fuss Brands (OTC: CBPID)

Fuss Brands Corp formerly China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc is a shell company.
Read More

Fuss Brands Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Fuss Brands (CBPID) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Fuss Brands (OTCPK: CBPID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Fuss Brands's (CBPID) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Fuss Brands.

Q
What is the target price for Fuss Brands (CBPID) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Fuss Brands

Q
Current Stock Price for Fuss Brands (CBPID)?
A

The stock price for Fuss Brands (OTCPK: CBPID) is $2.45 last updated Today at August 4, 2022, 3:05 PM UTC.

Q
Does Fuss Brands (CBPID) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuss Brands.

Q
When is Fuss Brands (OTCPK:CBPID) reporting earnings?
A

Fuss Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Fuss Brands (CBPID) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Fuss Brands.

Q
What sector and industry does Fuss Brands (CBPID) operate in?
A

Fuss Brands is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.