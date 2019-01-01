C-Bond Systems Inc is a nanotechnology company and owner, developer, and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. It operates in two divisions: C-Bond Transportation Solutions, which sells a windshield strengthening water repellent solution as well as a disinfection product, and C-Bond Safety Solutions, which sells multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solutions (C-Bond Secure), ballistic-resistant film systems (C-Bond BRS) and disinfection products.