CBL & Associates
(OTC:CBLAQ)
0.174
At close: Nov 1
0.1321
-0.0419[-24.08%]
After Hours: 8:27AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding159.8M / 196.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap34.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
CBL & Associates (OTC:CBLAQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CBL & Associates reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 16

EPS

$0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$150.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$136.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CBL & Associates using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
CBL & Associates Questions & Answers

Q
When is CBL & Associates (OTC:CBLAQ) reporting earnings?
A

CBL & Associates (CBLAQ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 16, 2021 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CBL & Associates (OTC:CBLAQ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Q
What were CBL & Associates’s (OTC:CBLAQ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $229.2M, which missed the estimate of $237.6M.

