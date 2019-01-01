Carna Biosciences (OTC:CBIXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$554.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Carna Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Carna Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Carna Biosciences (OTCEM:CBIXF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Carna Biosciences
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Carna Biosciences (OTCEM:CBIXF)?
There are no earnings for Carna Biosciences
What were Carna Biosciences’s (OTCEM:CBIXF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Carna Biosciences
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.