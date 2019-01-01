QQQ
Carna Biosciences, Inc is a Japanese company engaged in drug discovery support business and drug discovery and development business. The company identifies and develops medicines primarily for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases using own innovative kinase drug discovery platform, QuickScout.

Carna Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carna Biosciences (CBIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carna Biosciences (OTCEM: CBIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carna Biosciences's (CBIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carna Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Carna Biosciences (CBIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carna Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Carna Biosciences (CBIXF)?

A

The stock price for Carna Biosciences (OTCEM: CBIXF) is $10.75 last updated Fri Oct 30 2020 17:01:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carna Biosciences (CBIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carna Biosciences.

Q

When is Carna Biosciences (OTCEM:CBIXF) reporting earnings?

A

Carna Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carna Biosciences (CBIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carna Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Carna Biosciences (CBIXF) operate in?

A

Carna Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.