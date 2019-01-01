ñol

AllianzGI Convertible
(NYSE:CBH)
8.86
00
At close: May 27
9.15
0.2900[3.27%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low8.76 - 8.9
52 Week High/Low8.62 - 11.05
Open / Close8.87 / 8.88
Float / Outstanding- / 18.3M
Vol / Avg.24.2K / 21.8K
Mkt Cap161.8M
P/E6.48
50d Avg. Price9.17
Div / Yield0.55/6.22%
Payout Ratio40.29
EPS-
Total Float-

AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH), Dividends

AllianzGI Convertible issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AllianzGI Convertible generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.71%

Annual Dividend

$0.552

Last Dividend

May 12

Next Dividend

Jun 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AllianzGI Convertible Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AllianzGI Convertible (CBH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 7, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own AllianzGI Convertible (CBH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for AllianzGI Convertible ($CBH) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of AllianzGI Convertible (CBH) shares by June 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next AllianzGI Convertible (CBH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for AllianzGI Convertible (CBH) will be on June 10, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH)?
A

The most current yield for AllianzGI Convertible (CBH) is 5.71% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

