ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Close Brothers Gr
(OTCPK:CBGPY)
27.80
-0.14[-0.50%]
At close: May 27
25.37
-2.4300[-8.74%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.8 - 27.8
52 Week High/Low24.56 - 50.46
Open / Close27.8 / 27.8
Float / Outstanding- / 75.2M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 43.5K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E8.26
50d Avg. Price29.2
Div / Yield1.67/6.02%
Payout Ratio44.19
EPS-
Total Float-

Close Brothers Gr (OTC:CBGPY), Key Statistics

Close Brothers Gr (OTC: CBGPY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.26
Forward P/E
8.85
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.95
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.64
Price / Book (mrq)
1.03
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.11%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.05
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
26.9
Tangible Book value per share
22.93
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10.9B
Total Assets
12.5B
Total Liabilities
10.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -