Cannabis Sativa
(OTCQB:CBDS)
0.1199
-0.0002[-0.17%]
At close: May 27
0.151
0.0311[25.94%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low0.11 - 0.13
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.57
Open / Close0.13 / 0.12
Float / Outstanding27M / 32.1M
Vol / Avg.144.5K / 59.2K
Mkt Cap3.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Cannabis Sativa (OTC:CBDS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cannabis Sativa reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$423.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cannabis Sativa using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Cannabis Sativa Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cannabis Sativa (OTCQB:CBDS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Cannabis Sativa

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cannabis Sativa (OTCQB:CBDS)?
A

There are no earnings for Cannabis Sativa

Q
What were Cannabis Sativa’s (OTCQB:CBDS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Cannabis Sativa

