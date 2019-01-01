QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BlueNRGY Group Ltd is a renewable energy company providing solutions to optimize renewable energy infrastructure investments. The company provides technology and services that allow owners of renewable generation assets to maximize power production and return on investment. The firm has divided the activities among the following lines of business namely Monitoring, Control and Performance Analytics, Support services for customers who own, operate and maintain renewable systems, Solar Photovoltaic system design and installation, Energy efficiency/Climate-control technology solutions and Operation of self-owned renewable generations assets. Energy efficiency/Climate-Control technology solutions contribute most to the company's revenue. It primarily earns its revenue in Australia.

BlueNRGY Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlueNRGY Group (CBDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlueNRGY Group (OTCEM: CBDEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BlueNRGY Group's (CBDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlueNRGY Group.

Q

What is the target price for BlueNRGY Group (CBDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlueNRGY Group

Q

Current Stock Price for BlueNRGY Group (CBDEF)?

A

The stock price for BlueNRGY Group (OTCEM: CBDEF) is $0.0041 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 14:49:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlueNRGY Group (CBDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlueNRGY Group.

Q

When is BlueNRGY Group (OTCEM:CBDEF) reporting earnings?

A

BlueNRGY Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlueNRGY Group (CBDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlueNRGY Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BlueNRGY Group (CBDEF) operate in?

A

BlueNRGY Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.