BlueNRGY Group Ltd is a renewable energy company providing solutions to optimize renewable energy infrastructure investments. The company provides technology and services that allow owners of renewable generation assets to maximize power production and return on investment. The firm has divided the activities among the following lines of business namely Monitoring, Control and Performance Analytics, Support services for customers who own, operate and maintain renewable systems, Solar Photovoltaic system design and installation, Energy efficiency/Climate-control technology solutions and Operation of self-owned renewable generations assets. Energy efficiency/Climate-Control technology solutions contribute most to the company's revenue. It primarily earns its revenue in Australia.