ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Crown Baus Cap
(OTCEM:CBCA)
0.0002
00
At close: Apr 25
0.80
0.7998[399900.00%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding81M / 161.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap32.2K
P/E0.08
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.35
Total Float-

Crown Baus Cap (OTC:CBCA), Key Statistics

Crown Baus Cap (OTC: CBCA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
288.4K
Trailing P/E
0.08
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
1271.5%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.46
Beta
9.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
91K
Total Assets
2.6K
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -