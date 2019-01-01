QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Virgin Money UK was formed through the merger between CYBG PLC and Virgin Money. After being divested by National Australia Bank in 2016, CYBG went through a restructuring and recapitalisation process, with mortgages accounting for around 75% of its loan book. Following CYBG's merger with Virgin Money, the loan book has been reshaped again, with mortgages now accounting for more than 81% of total loans, personal loans around 7%, and SME and business loans around 12%. The merger with Virgin Money does provide upside earnings potential, but operating conditions are tough, with business momentum slowing. An upturn in the earnings outlook is needed after several years of disappointment.

Virgin Money UK Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Virgin Money UK (CBBYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCGM: CBBYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Virgin Money UK's (CBBYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virgin Money UK.

Q

What is the target price for Virgin Money UK (CBBYF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Virgin Money UK (OTCGM: CBBYF) was reported by Citigroup on November 23, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBBYF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Virgin Money UK (CBBYF)?

A

The stock price for Virgin Money UK (OTCGM: CBBYF) is $2.78 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 14:08:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Virgin Money UK (CBBYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virgin Money UK.

Q

When is Virgin Money UK (OTCGM:CBBYF) reporting earnings?

A

Virgin Money UK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virgin Money UK (CBBYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virgin Money UK.

Q

What sector and industry does Virgin Money UK (CBBYF) operate in?

A

Virgin Money UK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.