Virgin Money UK was formed through the merger between CYBG PLC and Virgin Money. After being divested by National Australia Bank in 2016, CYBG went through a restructuring and recapitalisation process, with mortgages accounting for around 75% of its loan book. Following CYBG's merger with Virgin Money, the loan book has been reshaped again, with mortgages now accounting for more than 81% of total loans, personal loans around 7%, and SME and business loans around 12%. The merger with Virgin Money does provide upside earnings potential, but operating conditions are tough, with business momentum slowing. An upturn in the earnings outlook is needed after several years of disappointment.