Chubb
(NYSE:CB)
210.95
3.25[1.56%]
At close: May 27
210.89
-0.0600[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low207.17 - 210.9
52 Week High/Low155.78 - 218.99
Open / Close208.27 / 210.89
Float / Outstanding421.3M / 423.7M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap89.4B
P/E11.22
50d Avg. Price210.4
Div / Yield3.32/1.57%
Payout Ratio17.03
EPS4.64
Total Float421.3M

Chubb (NYSE:CB), Key Statistics

Chubb (NYSE: CB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
106.9B
Trailing P/E
11.22
Forward P/E
13.89
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.22
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.96
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.27
Price / Book (mrq)
1.58
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
8.91%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.72
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
133.81
Tangible Book value per share
84.55
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
141.3B
Total Assets
198B
Total Liabilities
141.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.14
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
20.42%
EBIT Margin
25.45%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -