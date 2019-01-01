CWC Energy Services (OTC:CAWLF), Key Statistics

ñol

CWC Energy Services
(OTCPK:CAWLF)
0.215
00
At close: May 26
0.1389
-0.0761[-35.40%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 0.25
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 509.3M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 18.4K
Mkt Cap109.5M
P/E14.42
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
143.5M
Trailing P/E
14.42
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.77
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.19
Price / Book (mrq)
0.84
Price / EBITDA
6.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.6
Earnings Yield
6.93%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.51
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.25
Tangible Book value per share
0.25
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
65M
Total Assets
231.4M
Total Liabilities
65M
Profitability
Net income Growth
6.69
Gross Margin
25.94%
Net Margin
8.42%
EBIT Margin
12.08%
EBITDA Margin
19.25%
Operating Margin
13.03%