Cambria Automobiles PLC is engaged in the sale and servicing of motor vehicles and the provision of ancillary services. The company's operating segment includes New Car, Used Car, and Aftersales. The company's brand includes Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motor Park, and Pure Triumph.

Cambria Automobiles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cambria Automobiles (CAUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambria Automobiles (OTCEM: CAUTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cambria Automobiles's (CAUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cambria Automobiles.

Q

What is the target price for Cambria Automobiles (CAUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cambria Automobiles

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambria Automobiles (CAUTF)?

A

The stock price for Cambria Automobiles (OTCEM: CAUTF) is $1.01 last updated Mon Jun 28 2021 14:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cambria Automobiles (CAUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambria Automobiles.

Q

When is Cambria Automobiles (OTCEM:CAUTF) reporting earnings?

A

Cambria Automobiles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cambria Automobiles (CAUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambria Automobiles.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambria Automobiles (CAUTF) operate in?

A

Cambria Automobiles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.