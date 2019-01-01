Capral Ltd produces extruded aluminum products and systems. It distributes those manufactured products in addition to a small amount of bought-in products through two distribution channels. The company supplies to three market segments namely Residential, Commercial and Industrial markets through each of its distribution channels. It operates in one geographical area, Australia. Its products include doors, showers, wardrobes, security products, internal fit-outs, other commercial building-related products, aluminum extrusions and rolled products.