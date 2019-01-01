QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
79.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Tontine Wines Group Ltd. is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sales of wine products. Its geographical segments consist of North- East Region, Northern Region, Eastern Region, South- Central Region, and South- West Region. The Group mainly sells wine products in two main categories - sweet wines and dry wines under the Tongtian, Tongtian Hong, and TONTINE labels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Tontine Wines Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Tontine Wines Group (CATWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Tontine Wines Group (OTCPK: CATWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Tontine Wines Group's (CATWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Tontine Wines Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Tontine Wines Group (CATWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Tontine Wines Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Tontine Wines Group (CATWF)?

A

The stock price for China Tontine Wines Group (OTCPK: CATWF) is $0.03 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 15:29:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Tontine Wines Group (CATWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Tontine Wines Group.

Q

When is China Tontine Wines Group (OTCPK:CATWF) reporting earnings?

A

China Tontine Wines Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Tontine Wines Group (CATWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Tontine Wines Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Tontine Wines Group (CATWF) operate in?

A

China Tontine Wines Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.